Footwear concerns put people off spending time outdoors, poll reveals

Half of people are put off spending time outdoors because it is often too cold and almost as many do not fancy the wet weather, a survey has found.

Almost a quarter (23%) are put off by muddy conditions, and one in 20 are worried they do not have the right outdoor clothing or footwear, the poll for Linking Environment and Farming’s (Leaf) Open Farm Sunday found.

Often cold and wet conditions are the biggest turn-offs, discouraging 51% and 45% of people respectively, while one in eight (12%) said they do not like insects or bugs.

A similar number (12%) were put off by the time and money they think it takes to get to the countryside, although most people are less than an hour away from rural areas, according to Leaf.

And almost a third (31%) are influenced by how “Instagrammable” or visually appealing an outdoor location is in deciding whether to visit, the poll found.