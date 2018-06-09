Former Pakistan dictator Parvez Musharraf to run for parliament

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf will run for a seat in Pakistan’s parliament in national elections on July 25, his party has announced. The move comes after the country’s Supreme Court conditionally allowed the 74-year-old to return from Dubai, where he has been living in self-exile to avoid arrest on criminal charges. Mr Musharraf’s party said he will campaign for a seat representing the northern town of Chitral.

Also on Saturday, the party of popular longtime opposition politician Imran Khan said he will run for a seat in the National Assembly, which was dissolved on May 31 upon completing its five-year term. Mr Khan is seeking to become the next prime minister. Mr Khan’s party is expected to face a tough challenge from candidates backed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified in July by the Supreme Court on corruption charges. Mr Sharif himself cannot participate in the vote as he has been disqualified from holding public office.

The party of former president Asif Ali Zardari is also fielding candidates across the country in hopes of getting a majority in parliament. Mr Zardari has said he will run for a seat representing southern Sindh province.

