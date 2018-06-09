Guardsman hopes turban at Trooping the Colour marks ‘new change in history’

A Coldstream Guards soldier who will wear a turban as he parades during Trooping the Colour has said he hopes it is looked upon as a “new change in history”. More than 1,000 soldiers will take part in the ceremony which marks the Queen’s official birthday on Saturday as the nation honours the monarch. For Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall the event is not only his first Trooping the Colour, but also marks the first time a member of the Coldstream Guards has taken part wearing a turban. The 22-year-old from Leicester told the Press Association: “I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history. “I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the Army.”

Trooping the Colour Credit: Trooping the Colour

A member of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, the turban he will be wearing during Trooping the Colour will be black, featuring the ceremonial cap star to match the bearskin hats. Gdsm Lall who joined the British Army in January 2016, was born in Punjab, India, and moved to the UK as a baby, said he is feeling “quite excited” ahead of the event. “I’m quite proud and I know that a lot of other people are proud of me as well,” he said. “It is a good feeling… there’s going to be a lot of eyes and I am going to have an influence on other people.” Trooping the Colour originated from traditional preparations for battle. Colours, or flags, were carried, or “trooped”, down the ranks so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In the 18th century, guards from the Royal palaces assembled daily on Horse Guards to “troop the colours”, and in 1748 it was announced the parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday.

Colonel’s Review Credit: Trooping the Guard