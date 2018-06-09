Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Awkward moments at G7 summit

Le Manoir Richelieu hosts the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec Photo: AP

US president Donald Trump put the cat among the pigeons from the start of the G7 summit in Quebec, suggesting that former member Russia should be reinstated.

Rows over trade followed, but Mr Trump maintains that he rates his relationship with the other leaders as a “10”.

An image on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Instagram account shows a “spontaneous” meeting that resembles a stand-off.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs Merkel and the IMF’s Christine Lagarde were meanwhile left looking at an empty seat before the late arrival of Mr Trump to a Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast.

Mrs Merkel and the IMF’s Christine Lagarde wait patiently for Mr Trump. Credit: PA
Trump arriving late to a Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast. Credit: PA
Christine Lagarde and President Trump. Credit: PA
Trump at the G7 summit Credit: PA

On the streets of Quebec, anti-G7 protesters threw flares and confronted police.

Protesters threw flares outside the summit. Credit: PA
Banners held by demonstrators outside the Le Manoir Richelieu. Credit: PA

In seemingly happier times, the G7 “family” poses for an official photograph.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.