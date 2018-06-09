Man remanded on manslaughter charge after 100-year-old’s neck broken in mugging

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old widow who had her neck broken in a mugging.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured cheek bone, in an attack on May 28 and died in hospital on Wednesday.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, was charged on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name, address and nationality when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.