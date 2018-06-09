May insists public supported tough action on immigration

Theresa May has defended the Government’s response to the Windrush generation row and insisted that the public supported tough action on immigration.

The Prime Minister, who has been blamed for the so-called “hostile environment” policy which contributed to the scandal, said action was being taken to make sure no-one was “mistakenly” affected.

But she said: “If you talk to members of the public, what they want to know is to ensure that we are dealing with people who come to the UK illegally.”

Asked if she was planning any changes as a result of the Windrush row, Mrs May said: “I think what we need to do is to ensure that we are able to deal with those people who are in the UK illegally, but ensuring that people who are in the UK legally do not find themselves, as the Windrush generation did, mistakenly caught up in that.