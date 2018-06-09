Meat traces ‘found in vegan and vegetarian ready meals’

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said it is investigating allegations that traces of meat were found in vegetarian and vegan ready meals.

Laboratory tests reportedly found traces of pork in Sainsbury’s “meat free” meatballs and traces of turkey in a vegan macaroni ready meal from Tesco, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

An FSA spokeswoman said: “Our priority is to ensure consumers can be confident that the food they eat is safe and is what it says it is.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding these alleged incidents and any resulting action will depend upon the evidence found.”