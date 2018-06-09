‘Outstanding’ early Gaelic manuscripts recognised in Unesco register

Early Gaelic manuscripts from the National Library of Scotland have been recognised for their historical and linguistic significance.

The library has the largest collection of Scottish Gaelic manuscripts in the world from a period between the 14th and 18th century.

They are now being inscribed in the Unesco Memory of the World Register, which highlights archive and library items of outstanding historical value.

Dr Ulrike Hogg, Gaelic manuscripts curator at the National Library of Scotland said: “Only a small number of Gaelic manuscripts with a Scottish connection survive from this early period and our collection of more than 60 volumes is unparalleled in its scale and coverage.

“The Gaels in Ireland and Scotland shared a rich learning and literary tradition, and our collection provides a fascinating Scottish perspective.

“Passages in Latin and occasional samples of texts in Scots or English also show how actively Gaelic Scots were engaged with multiple European cultures.

“We are delighted to have these manuscripts listed in the Memory of the World Register – it highlights their outstanding historical and cultural value.”