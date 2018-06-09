Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to step down from Walt Disney Company

John Lasseter, the Walt Disney company’s animation chief, will step down from his role at the end of the year after acknowledging “missteps” in his behaviour with staff members. Disney announced on Friday that Mr Lasseter — one of the most illustrious and powerful figures in animation — will stay on through the end of 2018 as a consultant. After that the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios will depart Disney permanently.

Mr Lasseter took a sabbatical in November and apologised “to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug” or any other gesture that made them feel “disrespected or uncomfortable.” At the time, Mr Lasseter signalled that he hoped to then return to Disney but many in Hollywood were sceptical that was possible. “The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities,” Mr Lasseter said in a statement.



Film still – Toy Story 2 Credit: John Lasseter directed Toy Story 2 (United Archives/ITFN)