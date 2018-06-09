Taliban announces ceasefire over Eid for first time

The Afghan Taliban has announced a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. A statement released on Saturday by the Taliban said that they would defend themselves in case of any attack. They say foreign forces are excluded from the ceasefire and Taliban operations would continue against them.

The statement added that the leadership of the Taliban may also consider releasing prisoners of war, if they promise not to return to the battlefield. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday. A statement sent from the president’s office on Thursday said the government’s ceasefire will begin on 27 Ramadan, or June 12 on the Western calendar, and last through the Eid al-Fitr holiday, until around June 19, adding the ceasefire does not include al Qaeda or the Islamic State group. The palace statement referred to a gathering of Afghanistan’s top clerics last week in which they issued a decree against suicide attacks and called for peace talks.

A suicide bomber struck just outside the gathering as it was dispersing, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The Taliban had denounced the gathering, insisting that its jihad, or holy war, against foreign invaders was justified. It instead urged the clerics to side with it against the “occupation”. The US and Nato formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but the US still has thousands of forces based there in a support and counter-terrorism role. The Trump administration has sent additional troops to try to change the course of America’s longest war.

