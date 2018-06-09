Trump on North Korea summit: I think it’s going to work out very well

US president Donald Trump has said he has “a clear objective” for this week’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, which he described as a “one-time shot” for the leader. Mr Trump said he was about to undertake a “mission of peace” as he left the G7 meeting of world leaders in Canada on Saturday. Mr Trump, who prides himself on his deal-making prowess, told reporters he thinks he will know “within the first minute” of meeting the North Korean leader whether he is serious about the nuclear negotiations.

Singapore Trump North Korea Summit Credit: Traffic restrictions ahead of the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday (AP)

“I think I’ll know pretty quickly whether or not, in my opinion, something positive will happen,” Mr Trump said. “And if I think it won’t happen, I’m not going to waste my time. I don’t want to waste his time.” It will be the first time a sitting US president and a North Korean leader have met. Mr Trump cited the unprecedented nature of the Singapore meeting and said he was convinced that Mr Kim wants to do good things for his country. “He could take that nation with those great people and truly make it great, so it’s a one-time, it’s a one-time shot, and I think it’s going to work out very well,” he said. “That’s why I feel positive, because it makes so much sense.”

