Trump says North Korea summit ‘one-time shot’ for Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump has said his forthcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a “one-time shot” for the North Korean leader.

Mr Trump told a news conference in Canada before leaving for the historic meeting in Singapore that he thinks “it’s going to work out very well.”

He told reporters at the G7 gathering of world leaders that it’s “so far, so good” as he heads into what he calls “unknown territory in the truest sense”.

But Mr Trump said he believes the North Korean leader is prepared to do “something very positive for his people, for himself, his family”.

The president said he is about to undertake what he is calling a “mission of peace”.

The summit is set for Tuesday.