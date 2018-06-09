UK ministers failing to match pace on devolved benefits, Freeman says

UK ministers are failing to match the pace of the Scottish Government in the handover of new welfare powers to Holyrood, Scotland’s Social Security Minister has said. Jeane Freeman said the UK’s Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has “reneged on agreements” and “pushed back dates” ahead of the first devolved benefit payments – a supplementary payment to increase Carers Allowance – this summer. Ms Freeman wrote to Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey last month to express concerns after the DWP said it would no longer be able to meet an agreement to deliver necessary data on carers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said the absence of the data would impact on “the level of service the Scottish Government can provide”. Holyrood is taking control of 11 benefits, accounting for about 15% of current social security spend, roughly £3 million in total. However, speaking at the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Ms Freeman said the partial handover had left Scottish ministers relying on the DWP to provide “the information, the data, the security codes, the processes that we need from them for each step that we have to take”. “So it frustrates me hugely that the DWP are just not keeping up with us,” she said. “We’re setting the pace and they aren’t matching it. “Scotland comes bottom of their to-do list, and they have renegaded on agreements and pushed back on agreed dates to give us what we need. “Three times in as many months they have not provided all the detail we need on Carer’s Allowance meaning that we can’t communicate with people the way we want to. “A four-month delay in passing over a computer code, and the casual off-hand notification of a one-year delay from an agreed date to abolish the bedroom tax at source.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.