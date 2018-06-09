UK must improve governance of international aid – Lord Darzi

Britain must continue to “improve the governance” of its international aid and ensure it is being used for the purpose it was granted, a Labour peer has said.

Lord Darzi said Britain’s role in global development was “critical” and that in recent years it had become much more strategic.

He was speaking at the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, which seeks to empower people to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world.

He told the Press Association: “I absolutely salute Britain and the government in terms of absolutely clearly having protected development funding.

“Because Britain’s role in development in the lower and middle income countries is absolutely critical.”

The former Labour health minister said that to help overcome all the crises around the world, education, health, infrastructure and building government were necessary.

He added: “I think the UK is a world leader in that, I am very proud to be a British citizen talking about it.”