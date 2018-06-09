US soldier killed and four wounded in Somalia attack

A US special operations soldier has been killed and four US service members wounded in an “enemy attack” in Somalia.

US Africa Command said that US troops with Somalian and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire on Friday in Jubaland, Somalia, at around 2.45pm local time.

One member of the “partner forces” was wounded. One of the injured US service members received sufficient medical care in the field, and the other three were medically evacuated for additional treatment.

US president Donald Trump paid tribute on Twitter Friday night, offering “thoughts and prayers” to the families of the soldier who was killed and those who were wounded. “They are truly all HEROES,” he tweeted.