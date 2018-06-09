What the papers say – June 9

Birthday honours from the Queen and tensions at the G7 summit in Canada top the agenda on Saturday.

The Daily Mail leads on Network Rail boss Mark Carne being named among the honours list, picking up a CBE for services to the rail industry.

The paper runs with the headline: “Off the Rails”, and carries comments from the Association of British Commuters calling the gong a “slap in the face” for rail travellers following weeks of disruption due to the introduction of new timetables.