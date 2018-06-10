Man arrested after body found in hunt for missing debt collector Tina Cantello

A body has been found in the hunt for a 49-year-old woman who disappeared on Friday in Basildon.

Tina Cantello was reported missing on the evening of June 8 when she failed to return home from work.

Essex Police said a body was found at a property in Derby Close, Langdon Hills, just before 6pm on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.