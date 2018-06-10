Brexit backer Arron Banks facing questions over Kremlin links

Millionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks is facing calls to explain his links with the Kremlin following reports that his contacts were far more extensive than previously acknowledged. The Leave.EU founder, who helped bankroll Nigel Farage’s campaign, held a series of undisclosed meetings with Russian embassy officials around the time of the 2016 referendum campaign, according to the Sunday Times. The paper said it had seen emails showing he also discussed a potential business deal involving six Russian gold mines with ambassador Alexander Yakovenko after being introduced to him by a suspected Russian spy. The head of the parliamentary inquiry into “fake news”, Conservative MP Damian Collins, said the report raised serious questions about Russian interference in UK politics.

Salisbury incident Credit: Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko

“The question I think people will want answered is did Mr Banks profit out of these meetings?” he told BBC1’s Sunday Politics programme. “Did that happen? Did he make money out of it and did he use that money to fund his campaigns? “Russia has a track record of interfering in the politics of other countries. It does it in a variety of ways. That is why it is important we understand the level of contact and involvement there was here.” Asked about the report at the G7 summit in Quebec on Saturday, Theresa May said: “I am sure that if there are any allegations that need investigation the proper authorities will do that.” Mr Collins confirmed that Mr Banks has agreed to give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee as planned on Tuesday, having previously announced he was pulling out, accusing the MPs of conducting a “witch hunt”.

Cambridge Analytica probe Credit: Damian Collins

The Sunday Times said emails it had seen from Mr Banks and Leave.EU communications chief Andy Wigmore showed they had repeated contacts with Russian officials to discuss matters of mutual interest throughout the EU referendum campaign and its aftermath. It said they showed Mr Banks met Mr Yakovenko three times – having previously only acknowledged one encounter in 2015 – and made a visit to Moscow in February 2016 in the midst of the referendum campaign. The paper said he and Mr Wigmore also had lunch with the ambassador in November 2016, three days after they and Mr Farage had met Donald Trump in New York following his victory in the US presidential election. They were said to have been introduced to Mr Yakovenko by Alexander Udod – one of 23 suspected Russian intelligence officers subsequently ejected from the UK after the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury. The ambassador was said to have proposed a business deal that would have involved them in the consolidation into one company of six Russian gold mines.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.