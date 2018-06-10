Deadly knife attack on Japanese bullet train

A knife attack on a Japanese bullet express train near Tokyo has left one passenger dead and two others injured, police said.

Officers said they apprehended Ichiro Kojima, 22, after the train made an unscheduled stop at Odawara station, west of Tokyo, following an emergency call that there was a knife-wielding man.

The Nozomi train was heading to Osaka from Tokyo.

Kojima was on top of a man lying unconscious on the floor of the isle with a knife stuck in his thigh when officers arrived, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was also stabbed in the neck and was later pronounced dead.