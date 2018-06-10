World holds its breath as fired-up Donald Trump arrives for unprecedented summit where failure is not an option

Fresh from the diplomatic carnage of the G7 summit - well, let’s be honest, the G6 + 1 - Trump has arrived in Singapore to rip up even more convention. Never before has an American president met with a North Korean leader. Never before has there been a nuclear summit where one of the principals is so little prepared, and the other is so little understood. We are entering uncharted diplomatic territory, and even the experts are guessing how this will unfold.

Donald Trump arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base on Sunday night in Singapore. Credit: APTN

President Trump told reporters before he left that preparation is overrated and that “attitude” is the key to a successful summit. That didn’t work so well in Canada. But perhaps he is right with regard to North Korea. Decades of cautious and calibrated US policy has failed. The regime in Pyongyang has become one of the great global risks: A pariah state with a nuclear arsenal, a long-range missile programme and a maverick leader. So maybe some spontaneous and unstructured personal diplomacy, however risky, has a greater chance of success.

Air Force One touched down in Singapore on Sunday evening local time. Credit: AP

Whatever you think of Trump - and his band of international supporters is dwindling fast in the aftermath of the G7 summit - the world needs Singapore to be a success. Or at least not a failure. A blazing row, or a walk out, or some version of a diplomatic trainwreck, would be a disaster. That’s because there’s no B-plan for North Korea. There’s either a diplomatic breakthrough or the likelihood of a catastrophic conflict. America has made clear that it cannot tolerate a rogue regime with a nuke and the means of delivering it.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived first to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Credit: AP