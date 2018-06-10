Drone footage reveals herons’ nesting secrets

Footage of nesting herons shot by a drone could shed new light on bird populations across the country, conservationists have said. The footage of the heronry filmed at the Woodland Trust-owned Parrs Wood at Grappenhall Heys in Warrington, Cheshire, shows 18 nests perched in the tops of trees. It could provide a more accurate assessment of the number of nests used by herons than estimates made from the ground, experts said.

A national census of herons has been running since 1928

The footage was filmed by Serge Wich from Liverpool John Moores University on behalf of Brian Martin from the British Trust of Ornithology. Mr Martin said: “By counting nests from the ground and deciding from discarded eggshells and droppings on the trees and surrounding vegetation we can estimate how many nests were occupied. “This, however, is by no means accurate and some used nests may be overlooked. “Earlier this year, following such a survey, we estimated there were nine nests in Grappenhall Heys, but now with this new drone footage above the nests, we have a more accurate way to measure populations.

