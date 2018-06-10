Ex-forces chief Lord Guthrie in hospital after Trooping the Colour horse fall

A former head of the armed forces is in hospital after falling from his horse following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank received “prompt” medical attention and is now being looked after in hospital, an Army spokesman said.

The 79-year-old could be seen lying on the ground and surrounded by police officers after the fall, which took place near the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.