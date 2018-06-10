Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies aged 68

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at the age of 68, Mick Fleetwood has said.

The musician said in a Facebook post that Kirwan died on Friday in London. No cause of death was given.

Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968 until 1972, playing on the albums Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.