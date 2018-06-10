Heartbreaking reason Corrie’s Bill Roache missed dying daughter’s final moments

Coronation Street stalwart Bill Roache has told how a car crash stopped him from saying a final goodbye to his dying daughter.

The 86-year-old – who has played Ken Barlow in the ITV soap since 1960 – said he received a text message while on set in March saying that Vanya was seriously ill.

Vanya, 50, was one of four children fathered by the actor, who was given an MBE in the New Year’s Honours in 2001.

He told the Sunday Mirror that he drove the nearly 300-mile journey from Manchester to Chichester, West Sussex, via London where he picked up actor son Will.