- ITV Report
-
In Pictures: Women celebrate 100 years since winning right to vote
Thousands of women gathered in cities around Britain to celebrate 100 years of women having the vote.
The parades in the UK’s capitals were each part of Processions, a mass participation artwork taking place simultaneously in those cities to mark the achievements of the women’s suffrage movement.
Women and girls on the march in Edinburgh wore suffragette colours of green, violet and white and were choreographed to appear as a moving suffragette flag. They met at the Meadows and paraded through the city, marching down the Royal Mile to the sounds of a piper playing Flower Of Scotland and past Scotland’s parliament Holyrood.
Meanwhile, many of the estimated 5,000 participants in Belfast used Processions 2018 to express support for a change in abortion laws in Northern Ireland.
In London, the parade moved from Hyde Park down Piccadilly, past Trafalgar Square and down towards the Thames.
One woman in her 40s who came along to the event with friends said: “We wanted our children to understand what happened 100 years ago and that they can’t take for granted all the things they have now.”
And crowds gathered at Cardiff City’s football stadium where the march in Wales began. Thousands of women moved through the streets of the Welsh capital in a sea of colour.
Finally, to give an idea of the scale of it all…