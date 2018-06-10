Man and woman injured in attack by gang

A man and a woman have been seriously injured as a gang attacked them in their home.

A number of men wielding weapons entered the property in Ballincollig, Co Cork, at around 3am on Sunday and assaulted the couple. The gang then made off.

Gardai described the man’s injuries as “very serious”, while the injuries sustained by the woman, in her 30s, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another woman, in her early 30s, and two children aged under six were in the house at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

A car was later found burned out a number of kilometres away at a waterfall. The scene where the vehicle was found and the house where the attack took place have been sealed off for forensic examination.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.