Marches celebrate 100 years of suffrage for women

Thousands of people marched through the streets of London on Sunday to create a living piece of art to mark 100 years since women were granted the vote.

Dubbed “Processions” the march featured hundreds of handmade banners, period costumes and purple, white and green sashes – the colours of the suffragette movement. Those taking part marched from Hyde Park down Piccadilly, past Trafalgar Square and down towards the river.

Womens groups from all over the country attended, many with their partners and children. The event was co-ordinated by 14-18 Now – an art programme connecting people with the First World War – and Artichoke – which stages large-scale art events in public places.

The organisers said their intention was to form “a living portrait of women in the 21st century and a visual expression of equality, strength and cultural representation”. They added: “Processions celebrates the fight for suffrage and expresses what it means to be a woman today”. Similar marches were also staged in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

One group of friends travelled from Wokingham to take part. Helen Shah, 42, said: “We came because we wanted our children to understand what happened 100 years ago and that they can’t take for granted all the things they have now. “My daughter, she loves science, she loves cricket – the things women fought for.”

Procession artwork march Credit: Friends hold a banner on the march

She added: “You can read books but taking part in something like this is so much better.” Phoebe Bolton and Yasmin Ahmadzadeh, both 26, brought their homemade banner from Finsbury Park.

Procession artwork march Credit: Phoebe Bolton and Yasmin Ahmadzadeh hold up their banner

Ms Bolton said: “It’s an opportunity to support freedom for all women.” Ms Ahmadzadeh added: “We want to carry on what those women were fighting for 100 years ago.” A group of soldiers in uniform also joined the March.

Procession artwork march Credit: A group of soldiers in uniform join in the march

Lt Col Debs Taylor, from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, told the Press Association we are an army contingent made up of three or four different regiments in and around London. She said: “We came down today because obviously we wouldn’t be where we are today if there hadn’t been a change in attitudes.” A group of New Zealanders based in London sang traditional Maori songs and wore traditional dress to the march.

Procession artwork march Credit: People march through London