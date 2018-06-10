Millionaire Brexit campaigner ‘had undisclosed meetings with Russians’

Millionaire Brexit campaigner Arron Banks had a series of undisclosed meetings with Russian embassy officials and held discussions about a business deal involving six Russian gold mines, it has been reported. The Leave.EU founder, who helped bankroll Nigel Farage’s campaign, was introduced to ambassador Alexander Yakovenko by a suspected Russian intelligence officer, according to the Sunday Times. The paper said it had seen emails by Mr Banks and Leave.EU communications chief Andy Wigmore showing they had repeated contacts with Russian officials to discuss matters of mutual interest throughout the EU referendum campaign and its aftermath.

Salisbury incident Credit: Alexander Yakovenko

The reports are likely to raise fresh questions about whether the Kremlin sought to influence the outcome of the 2016 vote. Asked about the report at the G7 summit in Quebec, PM Theresa May said: “I am sure that if there are any allegations that need investigation the proper authorities will do that.” Mr Banks, who last week announced he was pulling out of the Commons inquiry into “fake news”, accusing the MPs of a “witch hunt”, said he would now be giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee as planned on Tuesday.

According to the Sunday Times, the emails showed Mr Banks met Mr Yakovenko three times – having previously only acknowledged one encounter in 2015 – and made a visit to Moscow in February 2016 in the midst of the referendum campaign. The paper said he and Mr Wigmore also had lunch with the ambassador in November 2016 – three days after they and Mr Farage met Donald Trump in New York following his victory in the US presidential election. They were said to have been introduced to Mr Yakovenko by Alexander Udod – one of 23 suspected Russian intelligence officers subsequently ejected from the UK after the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury. The ambassador was said to have proposed a business deal that would have involved them in the consolidation into one company of six Russian gold mines.

