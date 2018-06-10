Murder probe as hunt under way for killers of Polish man

Gardai are hunting the killers of a Polish man who was attacked by gang in his own home.

Mikolaj Wilk, also known as Nick, sustained fatal injuries when he was assaulted by a number of men who entered his home in Ballincollig in Co Cork just after 3am. He died later in hospital.

The 35-year-old’s partner was also attacked in the incident. The woman, who is in her early 30s and also from Poland, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Another woman in her early 30s and two children under six were in the house at the time of the incident but they were not injured.

Gardai, who have launched a murder inquiry, responded to the incident at 3.17am on Sunday. Officers were on the scene at the Bridge House, Maglin in less than five minutes but the assailants had already fled.

A car, believed to be a BMW 3 Series, was later found burned out six kilometres away at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall.

The scene where the vehicle was found and the house where the attack took place have been sealed off for forensic examination.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Wilk is due to take place on Monday.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.