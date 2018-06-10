Kim Jong-un jets into Singapore ahead of Donald Trump summit

Kim Jong-un jetted into Singapore on Sunday afternoon local time. Credit: AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Singapore ahead of one of the most unusual summits in recent world history, a sit-down with US President Donald Trump. The jet carrying Mr Kim landed at the airport on Sunday afternoon local time amid huge security precautions on the city-state island. A large limousine with a North Korean flag was surrounded by other black vehicles with tinted windows as it sped through the city’s streets.

Mr Kim’s summit with Mr Trump has captured intense global attention after a turn to diplomacy in recent months after serious fears of war last year amid North Korean nuclear and missile tests. The North Korean autocrat’s every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists up until he shakes hands with Mr Trump.

Despite the initial high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Mr Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-you meeting. He has also raised the possibility of further summits and an agreement ending the Korea War by replacing the armistice signed in 1953 with a peace treaty. China and South Korea would have to sign off on any legal treaty. There has been widespread speculation about Mr Kim’s rare trip out of the North, where he enjoys supreme power. He may be staying at the St Regis Hotel, where China’s President Xi Jinping once stayed, and may be bringing his own armoured limousine and bodyguards. A throng of journalists stood outside the hotel.

It is not just the logistics of Mr Kim’s trip that are unclear – there is a flurry of speculation about what results might come from the summit. It was initially meant to rid the North of its weapons, to forge the “complete denuclearisation” of the country. North Korea has said it is willing to deal away its entire nuclear arsenal if the United States provides it with a reliable security assurance and other benefits. But many, if not all analysts, say that this is highly unlikely, given how hard it has been for Mr Kim to build his programme and that the weapons are seen as the only protection he has. Any nuclear deal will hinge on North Korea’s willingness to allow unfettered outside inspections of the country’s warheads and radioactive materials, much of which is probably kept in a vast complex of underground facilities. Another possibility from the summit is a possible deal to end the Korean War. North Korea has long demanded a treaty that may be aimed at getting US troops off the Korean Peninsula and, eventually, paving the way for a North Korean-led unified Korea.

