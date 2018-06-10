Paramilitary-style assaults in Belfast plunge over past year

The number of paramilitary-style assaults in Belfast and part of Co Antrim have more than halved over the last year.

They are usually carried out by loyalists, who say they are on ceasefire, or dissident republican groups on members of their own community as a so-called punishment.

They typically involve a group of assailants armed with iron bars or baseball bats.

PSNI’s head of Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Tim Mairs, said: “While we welcome the reduction in paramilitary-style assaults in Belfast and in Mid and East Antrim during this period, one assault is one too many for the victim.

“Let me be clear – there is no place for what are often faceless thugs who believe they have a legitimacy to mete out their so-called justice in our communities in an attempt to seek control through fear and violence.”

PSNI statistics showed 16 assaults in Belfast over the last year compared to 39 the year before.

In Mid and East Antrim they fell from 17 to seven while Antrim and Newtownabbey district saw the largest increase in numbers, from two to 10.