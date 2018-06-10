Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

How exactly do you judge a beard competition?

Garry Faulkner knows what makes a competitive beard.

He's the national champion in the United States - in the freestyle category - and says it all comes down to creativity.

This curled creation made Garry Faulkner a national champion in the US. Credit: AP

Mr Faulker was part of the judging panel in Paris at the second Championship of Beards as more than 60 men stepped forward in search of glory across six categories.

They were asked to judge men with beards of less than 20 centimetres, men with Garibaldi beards and men with Verdi beards.

Then there were the men with a natural beard longer than 20 centimetres, men with a special mustache and finally, the freestyle.

The beard/glasses/hat combination was a recurring theme in the this year's field. Credit: AP
Entrants in the 'men with a natural beard longer than 20 centimetres' category. Credit: AP
Little touches at the edge of the tache made this man a competitive candidate. Credit: AP

Mr Faulker said the last category is the hardest to win.

"I respect the category the most if you can get creative and come up with a unique design. That's what it's all about," he said. "I personally like just seeing what the guys create on their own."

A veteran entry. Credit: AP
But it was a younger Frenchman who walked away as the mustache winner. Credit: AP
The freestyle winner's medusa-like effort paid off. Credit: AP