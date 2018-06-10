How exactly do you judge a beard competition?

He's the national champion in the United States - in the freestyle category - and says it all comes down to creativity.

Mr Faulker was part of the judging panel in Paris at the second Championship of Beards as more than 60 men stepped forward in search of glory across six categories.

They were asked to judge men with beards of less than 20 centimetres, men with Garibaldi beards and men with Verdi beards.

Then there were the men with a natural beard longer than 20 centimetres, men with a special mustache and finally, the freestyle.