- ITV Report
-
How exactly do you judge a beard competition?
Garry Faulkner knows what makes a competitive beard.
He's the national champion in the United States - in the freestyle category - and says it all comes down to creativity.
Mr Faulker was part of the judging panel in Paris at the second Championship of Beards as more than 60 men stepped forward in search of glory across six categories.
They were asked to judge men with beards of less than 20 centimetres, men with Garibaldi beards and men with Verdi beards.
Then there were the men with a natural beard longer than 20 centimetres, men with a special mustache and finally, the freestyle.
Mr Faulker said the last category is the hardest to win.
"I respect the category the most if you can get creative and come up with a unique design. That's what it's all about," he said. "I personally like just seeing what the guys create on their own."