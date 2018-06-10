ITV exclusive: Prisoners were effectively 'policing themselves' during 2016 Birmingham prison riots, report finds

It was one of the worst prison riots in England for 25 years.

More than 500 inmates took control of four wings at Birmingham Prison in December 2016.

It all started when a prisoner jumped on to the safety netting, a guard came to negotiate but was threatened with a syringe filled with blood, then another inmate snatched his keys to the cells.

The prison officer, who asked to remain anonymous said: "I can remember seeing hordes of prisoners running around - you could see the fear in the face from everybody.

"The potential to lose the jail was as real as it was ever going to get."