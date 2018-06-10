Thousands mark women’s vote centenary in Edinburgh parade

Thousands of women took to the streets in Scotland’s capital to celebrate 100 years since the first women in Britain secured the right to vote. The Edinburgh parade was part of Processions, a mass participation artwork taking place simultaneously in the capitals of the UK to mark the achievements of the women’s suffrage movement. The women and girls on the march wore suffragette colours of green, violet and white and were choreographed to appear as a moving suffragette flag. The Edinburgh participants gathered at the Meadows before heading off through the city, ending by marching down the Royal Mile to the sounds of a piper playing Flower Of Scotland and past the Scottish Parliament.

Centenary of the Representation of the People Act Credit: Centenary of the Representation of the People Act

Those taking part spanned all ages and many carried banners covering a range of causes. These included embroidered banners thanking the “sister suffragettes”, others proclaiming the suffragette slogans “Equality for Women” and “Deeds Not Words” and some simply stating “100 years”. Modern political causes were also in evidence, with banners for the WASPI women fighting for pension equality.

Procession artwork march Credit: Procession artwork march

Political parties were among the groups taking part in the parade, which was open to women and girls and those identifying as such, and other organisations involved included the Girl Guides and the Scottish Women’s Institute. The event was produced by Artichoke and commissioned by 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary.

Procession artwork march Credit: Procession artwork march