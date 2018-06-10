UK at risk of terrorist attacks from drones, expert warns

Britain is at risk of terrorist attacks from drones, a leading designer has warned.

Dr Stephen Prior said that Isis had already used drones in Iraq and Syria and was surprised terrorists had not tried to do the same in Britain.

Drones can weigh as little as 500g and fly up to 100mph and the GPS tracking system can be turned off, which makes spotting them difficult.

Dr Prior said eagles had been trained to take out a drone and an RF transmitter gun could disable the electrics.

He told the Cheltenham Science Festival: “I personally don’t design these systems to drop bombs on people’s heads.

“However, Isis has been one of the first terrorist groups to go and buy a very cheap drone, convert it and use it to very devastating effect in Iraq and Syria.

“They can go on a course to learn about it and nine months later they can build their own one and fly it around the world.

“I am surprised, frankly, that more drones have not been used to do bad things already. I think it is only a matter of time before somebody tries something.”