Woman charged with murder of four-year-old girl

Earlier, Amelia Brooke’s family had paid tribute to a “fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl”.

Carly Ann Harris, from Trealaw, Rhondda, South Wales, will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court accused of killing the girl who died on Friday night.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of four-year-old Amelia Brooke Harris.

In a statement released by South Wales Police, the little girl’s family said: “On Friday night we tragically lost our baby girl Amelia Brooke Harris.

“A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin.

“Amelia was beautiful both inside and out – and was a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl.

“She was taken far too early from us and had her whole life ahead of her. Words cannot convey how we are feeling at this moment in time. We know our lives will never be the same again.”

The force is supporting the family with specially-trained family liaison officers.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones, of South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends in what is a traumatic incident.

“I would like to thank them for speaking with us and assisting our investigation, at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, given the significant police activity in the area over the past 36 hours.

“In addition, I want to remind members of the public to demonstrate responsibility when using social media.

“Some information has been both upsetting for family members and could compromise the investigation, and future court proceedings.”

A force spokesman added: “Carly Ann Harris, from Trealaw, was charged with murder in connection with the death of four-year-old Amelia Brooke Harris on Friday June 8.

“Carly Ann Harris will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.”