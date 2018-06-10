- ITV Report
-
How many miles will England fans travel? World Cup in numbers
England will try to end 52 years of hurt as they battle it out in Russia to lift the World Cup 2018 trophy.
Here are some key numbers:
– 64 – matches in the tournament, starting with Russia v Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14 and ending with the final in the same arena on July 15
– 32 – teams, starting in eight groups of four. England are in group G
– 7 – the number of games the Three Lions would play in a month if they reached the final
– 52 – years since England won the World Cup in 1966
– 12 – the Three Lions’ current Fifa world ranking
– 11 – cities will be hosting games across the country, from St Petersburg in the north to Sochi in the south, to Kaliningrad in the west and Ekaterinburg in the east
– 3 – cities hosting England group games: Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad
– 144 million – the population of Russia
– 12 – purpose-built football stadiums
– 1,075 – the distance in miles between England’s training camp in Repino, on the Gulf of Finland, and Volgograd, which will host the Three Lions’ first game
– 21 – hours it would take to drive that distance (approximately)
– 4,538 – the distance in miles that a supporter, who has tickets to all three Group G games and flies from London to Moscow first, before getting internal flights to each city via the capital, will have travelled before the knockout stages
– 15,000 – the capacity of the fan zones in each of the three cities hosting England games
– 88 – Russian roubles to the pound (roughly)
– 337,501 – the estimated population of Iceland, the least-populated country to qualify for the tournament
– 26 years, 18 days – the average age of the England squad, the third youngest in its World Cup history
– 17 – the number of Manchester City players in World Cup squads, making them the best represented team
– 5 – the number of Tottenham Hotspur players in the England squad, ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City on four apiece
– 19 years, eight months and seven days – the age of the youngest player in the England squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the opening day
– 4,927g – the amount of gold in the World Cup trophy, which weighs 6,175g
– 38 million dollars – the prize money for the winning team’s football association
– 15 – the number of England wins in matches against Belgium, with five draws and one loss in the other six fixtures
– 1998 – the last time England played Tunisia, winning 2-0 in a World Cup group stage game
– 2,379 – goals scored in World Cup history
– 2 – countries making their World Cup debuts in Russia – Iceland and Panama
– 1st – World Cup to feature video assistant referee (VAR) technology, which has proved controversial in some English domestic cup games
(Source: Fifa, Welcome2018)