45 people evacuated as 58 firefighters tackle blaze at north London hospital

Forty-five people were evacuated from wards at a north London hospital on Sunday night after a fire broke out.

Almost 60 firefighters and eight fire engines rushed to Chase Farm Hospital on The Ridgeway in Enfield at just after 10.10pm.

They discovered a blaze on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said seven people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, while the hospital trust confirmed two members of staff had been taken to hospital.

A total of 14 patients were moved to alternative accommodation on site for the night as their ward was damaged in the blaze, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust added.