Afghan interpreters given UK settlement rights as relocation scheme extended

Dozens of Afghan interpreters who served on the front-line alongside British troops are to be given the right to settle in the UK, the Defence Secretary has announced.

Changes to the Government’s relocation scheme mean more volunteers who served in Helmand province will be granted visas in recognition of their “unflinching courage” at carrying out duties “fraught with great difficulty and danger”, Gavin Williamson said.

They will be allowed to start a new life in Britain alongside their wives and children – with approximately 200 new visas set to be issued.

The Government has been attacked in the past for its treatment of former staff, such as interpreters, and has been accused of “abandoning” them following the conflict, leaving them open to intimidation.