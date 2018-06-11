Alleged serial burglar accused of attacking OAP appears in court

An alleged serial burglar has appeared in court charged with attacking an 86-year-old woman who suffered broken bones in her neck and back.

Nicholas Mason, 43, is accused of committing seven burglaries and two attempted break-ins within four days earlier this month, including an offence at the Birmingham home of Veronica Eustace.

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court was told Mason, of Larches Lane, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, also faces a charge of fraud relating to a bank card.