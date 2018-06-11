De Niro apologises to Canada for Trump’s ‘idiotic behaviour’

Robert De Niro has apologised to Canadians for the “idiotic behaviour of my president” a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

De Niro said that President Trump’s remarks about Canada are a “disgrace” and apologised to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada.

President Trump called Mr Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the summit on Saturday.