Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore, hours before US President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time. Rodman told reporters at Changi airport that he came to Singapore “to see what’s going on” and that he hopes “that things turn out to be well for everyone in the world”. Mr Trump and Kim are due to meet on Tuesday in what the US hopes will be the start of negotiations to eliminate North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear weapons programme.

Rodman is one of the few Westerners to have met the North Korean leader on visits to the capital city of Pyongyang. Asked if he would meet Kim in Singapore, the ex-basketball player said he thinks the North Korean leader “has bigger things to worry about than seeing me right now”. He added though that every time he has met with Kim, it has been a surprise, so maybe he will be surprised again on Tuesday.

