Economy stumbles at start of second quarter as manufacturing contracts

Output in Britain’s manufacturing sector suffered its sharpest decline since 2012 in April, painting a worrying picture for the country’s growth prospects at the start of the second quarter.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics showed that manufacturing output fell by 1.4% month on month, the steepest decline since October 2012.

The figure was well below economists’ expectations of 0.3% growth.

Lacklustre manufacturing data helped drag down overall industrial output, which fell 0.8% in April, also below forecasts.

Head of national accounts at the ONS Rob Kent-Smith said: “Manufacturing fell in the three months to April with electrical machinery and steel for infrastructure projects seeing reduced production.

“International demand continued to slow and the domestic market remained subdued.”