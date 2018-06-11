- ITV Report
Is your local Poundworld set to close? Full list of stores at risk of closure as company calls in administrators
Poundworld has become the latest retail casualty on the British high street as it called in administrators on Monday, putting 5,100 jobs at risk.
The budget retailer has appointed Deloitte to handle an administration after last-ditch rescue talks with R Capital broke down over the weekend.
Here is the full list of Poundworld stores across the UK which are at risk of closure:
- Croydon
- Leicester Haymarket
- Chesterfield Clay Cross
- Swindon
- Kilmarnock Bargain Buys
- Kings Lynn
- Bradford Foster Square
- Luton
- Bradford
- Kirkaldy Fife Central Retail Park
- Wrexham
- East Ham
- Dartford
- West Bromwich Bargain Buys
- Paisley Bargain Buys
- Kettering
- Swansea Parc Tawe Bargain Buys
- Coventry
- Stevenage
- Doncaster
- Brighton
- Newtownabbey
- Wolverhampton
- Cleveland Bargain Buys
- Lewisham
- Bradford
- Shepherds Bush
- Preston Deepdale Shopping Park
- Portsmouth
- Llanelli Bargain Buys
- Livingston
- Wakefield
- Middlesbrough Bargain Buys
- Harrogate
- Archway
- Newtownards
- Bexleyheath
- St Albans
- High Wycombe
- Omagh
- Bury
- Bristol Bradley Stoke
- Newcastle
- Nottingham Trinity
- East Kilbride
- Shrewsbury
- Plymouth
- Armagh
- Craigavon
- Belfast Connswater
- Burnley
- Wood Green
- Glenrothes
- Rochdale
- Sunderland Bridges Shopping Centre
- Ashton Bargain Buys
- Merry Hill
- Hounslow
- Woking
- Londonderry
- Sunderland
- Derby West Field
- Gloucester
- Northampton
- Rotherham Bargain Buys
- Hednesford
- Bedford
- Tottenham
- Southport
- Coventry
- Belfast Donegall Place
- Orpington
- Taunton
- Chesterfield Vicar Lane Shopping Centre
- Gravesend
- Runcorn Bargain Buys
- Banbury Cross
- Cramlington Bargain Buys
- Cardiff
- Canterbury
- Cumbernauld
- Warrington Bargain Buys
- Bristol Emersons Green
- Leeds
- Chelmsford
- Bolton Breightmet
- Aberdeen Union
- Wakefield
- Bishop Auckland Extra
- Glasgow Forge
- Bristol
- Nottingham Ladybay
- Nottingham Victoria Centre
- St Helens
- Crawley
- Washington
- Newcastle Wallsend
- Speke
- Chester
- Ipswich
- Denton
- Birmingham Stechford
- Motherwell
- Exeter
- Aberdeen Boulevard Retail Park
- Cameron Toll
- Southend Bargain Buys
- Liverpool
- Basildon
- Gateshead
- Bargoed
- Newbury
- Bristol Extra
- Northampton
- Harlow
- Romford
- Belfast City Side Retail Park
- Lincoln
- Stockton Bargain Buys
- Wisbech
- Hull
- Reading
- Swansea Phoenix Retail Park
- Clydebank
- Irvine
- Castleford
- Fulham
- Falkirk
- Manchester Fort Shopping Park
- Guiseley
- Edingburgh West
- Perry Barr
- Wigan Robin
- Cleveland
- Dunfermline
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Chester
- Hemel Hempstead
- Leicester St Georges
- Leeds Regent Street
- Chatham
- Sutton in Ashfield
- Southampton
- Inverness
- Robroyston
- Watford
- Blackburn Lord Square
- Cookstown
- Derby
- Banbury
- Bloxwich
- Wolverhampton
- Llanelli
- Newcastle Byker
- Hereford
- Ellesmere Port
- Greenock
- Llantrisant Retail Park
- West Ealing
- Durham
- Killingworth
- West Bromwich
- Darlington
- Aldershot
- Peckham
- Blackwood
- Glasgow Argyle
- Paisley
- Brighouse
- Warrington
- Scunthorpe Skippingdale Retail Park
- Sheffield Crystal Peaks
- Corby
- Ayr Heathfield
- Sheffield
- Boston
- Hull Northpoint
- Nottingham Broadmarsh
- Stafford
- Rhyl
- Leeds Crown Point
- Stockport
- Gosport
- Swadlincote
- Blaydon
- Leyton
- Goole
- Norwich
- Bristol Avon Meads
- Alloa
- Waltham Cross
- Slough
- Pontardulais
- Washington
- Straiton
- Leeds Kirkstall Road
- Bootle
- Skelmersdale
- Airdrie Bargain Buys
- Irvine
- Wrexham
- Peterborough
- Peterlee
- South Shields
- Leith
- Coventry Airport
- Rayleigh
- Leeds Merrion Centre
- Havant
- Newton Aycliffe
- Newport Bargain Buys
- Seacroft
- Chester
- Stocksbridge
- Aylesbury
- Middlesbrough
- Whitehaven
- Doncaster
- Warrington
- Preston
- St Helens Retail Park
- Bangor (Wales)
- Scunthorpe The Foundry
- Newport
- Reedswood
- Grimsby
- Manchester
- Darlington
- Nelson
- Huddersfield New Street
- St Helens Bargain Buys
- Redcar
- Fleet
- Crewe
- Streatham
- York
- Accrington
- Rotherham
- Hermistone
- Port Glasgow
- Eccles
- Queensferry
- Lichfield
- Bolton
- Sheffield Parkway
- Southport
- Telford
- Oldham
- Birmingham (The Fort Retail Park)
- Sutton Coldfield
- Jarrow
- Stockton
- Maidenhead
- Wythenshawe
- Rothwell
- Dumfries
- Bangor
- Linlithgow
- Strood
- Belfast
- Hinckley
- Middlebrook
- Shrewsbury
- Burton
- Cardiff
- Dunstable
- Sutton
- Barnstaple
- Middleton
- Halifax
- Workington
- Grantham
- Colwyn Bay Extra
- Rotherham Parkgate
- Manchester Arndale
- Leicester Bargain Buys
- Thornaby
- Carmarthen
- Hamilton
- Preston St Georges
- Cambourne
- Crewe
- Andover
- Wishaw
- Perth
- Grays
- Hyde
- Worksop
- Barnsley Wombwell
- Bracknell
- Blyth Bargain Buys
- Bradford Ivegate
- Stretford
- Shawlands
- Leith
- Barnsley
- Trowbridge
- Edmonton Green
- Ashton
- Ormskirk
- Huddersfield Princess Alexandra Walk
- Rochdale
- Barnsley
- Staines
- North Shields
- Seaham
- Wigan
- Harpurhey
- Blackburn
- Swinton
- Blyth
- Birkenhead
- Selby
- Hatfield
- Torquay
- Widnes
- Glasgow Forge Retail Park
- Liverpool Bell Vale
- Derby Southgate
- Mansfield
- Dagenham
- Dewsbury
- Kirkby
- Bude
- Crossgates
- Doncaster
- Wakefield
- Salford
- Bolton
- Loughborough
- Cumbernauld Bargain Buys
- Hull
- Worksop
- Cramlington Manor Walks
- Sale
The company's founder told ITV News he is talking to Deloitte about taking on "200 plus" of its 335 stores.