Grenfell survivors’ trauma worsened by rehousing effort – report

Grenfell Tower survivors were let down and their trauma worsened by the efforts of the local authority to rehouse them, a report claims. North Kensington Law Centre, which has provided legal advice to around 250 households from Grenfell Tower and the surrounding area, said the performance of the local council had “fallen way short”. This resulted in “unacceptable delays” which added to the community’s suffering, and may continue to do so if the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) does not take action. Currently, 82 households from the Tower and Grenfell Walk are living in permanent homes and 52 are in temporary accommodation, the local authority said.

That leaves 69 households in hotels, just days before the one-year anniversary of the blaze. Of these, the council said just five households were yet to accept an offer of accommodation, while 90% of properties were ready to move into. The Government and the local council previously set a deadline of the anniversary to have all former residents in new homes. The report said: “The council’s interaction with residents in the period after the fire had the capacity to alleviate some of the trauma of survivors, but instead too often only exacerbated it. “In the last 12 months, RBKC has failed to fully grasp this reality and has let down survivors as a result.”

