- ITV Report
-
Gun found in burnt-out car amid murder probe
A gun has been found in a burnt-out car close to the home of a Polish man who died following an early morning attack in Co Cork, gardai said.
Mikolaj Wilk, 35, died after he was attacked at his home in Maglin, Ballincollig.
His partner was also seriously injured in the attack and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Gardai investigating the murder on Sunday said that after a technical examination of the BMW car found in Iniskenny Ballinora, Waterfall, a firearm was recovered which will be sent for further tests.
The murder scene is currently sealed off and gardai are continuing their house-to-house inquiries.
The victim, who was known as Nick, and his partner were both originally from Poland.
Gardai were on the scene within five minutes, however the gang had already fled the house.
Mr Wilk was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Speaking at Gurranabraher Garda station on Monday, Superintendent Colm O Sullivan appealed to drivers who may have dash cam footage.
“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident,” he said.
“Any drivers who may have dash cam footage and travelled in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am on June 10 2018.
“If anyone noticed any suspicious or unusual activities in these areas in the days leading up to the incident, to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”
Gardai said the post-mortem examination is currently ongoing.