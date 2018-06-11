Gun found in burnt-out car amid murder probe

A gun has been found in a burnt-out car close to the home of a Polish man who died following an early morning attack in Co Cork, gardai said.

Mikolaj Wilk, 35, died after he was attacked at his home in Maglin, Ballincollig.

His partner was also seriously injured in the attack and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Gardai investigating the murder on Sunday said that after a technical examination of the BMW car found in Iniskenny Ballinora, Waterfall, a firearm was recovered which will be sent for further tests.

The murder scene is currently sealed off and gardai are continuing their house-to-house inquiries.

The victim, who was known as Nick, and his partner were both originally from Poland.