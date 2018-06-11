Harry and Meghan to follow in Charles and Diana’s footsteps on Australia/NZ tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

Harry and Meghan’s autumn tour – the first announced since the couple tied the knot last month – falls on the occasion of the fourth Invictus Games, which will be staged in Sydney in October.

The couple have been invited to visit Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ governments, while the pair will visit Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Kensington Palace said.

The official royal tour will be a rite of passage for royal newcomer Meghan as she settles into married life with Harry.