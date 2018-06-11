Housing Secretary makes pledge to Grenfell survivors who are still in hotels

Housing Secretary James Brokenshire has written to all Grenfell Tower survivors who remain in hotels almost a year after the blaze, pledging he will “not rest until everyone is settled into new homes”. Mr Brokenshire, updating the Commons on the progress of rehousing those affected, said that 198 out of 203 households have accepted a permanent or temporary accommodation offer, with 134 having moved in. Mr Brokenshire, who was flanked by the Prime Minister, told MPs he was “very concerned” about the number of households still in hotels.

He said: “The 14 June 2017 saw the greatest loss of life in a residential fire since the Second World War – 71 people lost their lives on the night of the fire and a former tower resident who was rescued from the 19th floor passed away earlier this year. “A catastrophe of this kind should never have happened in the UK in 2017 and when it did the initial response was not good enough. “I remain very concerned about the 43 households who are living in hotels. My ministerial team has met with many of them and I personally have written to all of them to find out what barriers exist in each individual case and how we can overcome them. “This is not where any of us wanted to be a year on from the fire. While there has been progress in recent weeks, overall the pace has been too slow. “We will not rest until everyone is settled into new homes.”

