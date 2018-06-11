Advertisement

How much do you know about Tuesday’s North Korea summit?

Robert Moore Washington Correspondent
Kim Jong Un’s summit with Donald Trump has captured intense global attention. Photo: PA

US President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hope to settle a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.

But how much do you know about Tuesday’s summit?

Here’s a test... (the answers at the end may surprise you).

1. What’s the best estimate (according to the CIA) of the number of nuclear warheads in the North Korean arsenal?

People watch a missile launch in North Korea's capital Pyongyang. Credit: PA

2. Where exactly is the Trump-Kim summit being held? (Clue: it’s an island off an island)

Kim Jong Un arrives for the summit on Tuesday. Credit: PA

3. The Americans are insisting that Kim engages in ‘CVID’? What does that acronym stand for?

A copy of the letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from President Donald Trump. Credit: PA

4. What relation is Chairman Kim Jong-un to the revered founder of North Korea?

North Korean soldiers march with a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Credit: PA

5. According to human rights activists, approximately how many North Koreans are imprisoned in gulags?

The prison camp in 2011 Credit: Amnesty International

6. What happened to Kim’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, and when?

Kim’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam Credit: AP

7. Which key adviser was kept outside the Oval Office when President Trump met with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Chul?

Donald Trump talks with North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol at the White House. Credit: AP

8. What is Kim Jong-un’s favourite sport?

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong to the Winter Olympics. Credit: PA

9. How many times has a US president met a North Korean leader?

Howard X and Dennis Alan pose for photographs ahead of the summit. Credit: AP

10. What are the chances of this summit succeeding?

The two leaders are due to meet on June 12. Credit: PA

Manage to get them right?

Here are the answers:

1. 60 (but that’s a rough estimate)

2. At the Capella resort hotel on the island of Sentosa, Singapore.

3. Complete, Verifiable, Irreversible Denuclearisation

4. The grandson

5. 100,000 (though estimates vary enormously)

6. He was killed by two female assassins using VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur Airport on 13 February, 2017

7. National Security Adviser John Bolton

8. Basketball

9. Never

10. Small, according to experts, but no one knows.