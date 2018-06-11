How much do you know about Tuesday’s North Korea summit?
US President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hope to settle a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.
But how much do you know about Tuesday’s summit?
Here’s a test... (the answers at the end may surprise you).
1. What’s the best estimate (according to the CIA) of the number of nuclear warheads in the North Korean arsenal?
2. Where exactly is the Trump-Kim summit being held? (Clue: it’s an island off an island)
3. The Americans are insisting that Kim engages in ‘CVID’? What does that acronym stand for?
4. What relation is Chairman Kim Jong-un to the revered founder of North Korea?
5. According to human rights activists, approximately how many North Koreans are imprisoned in gulags?
6. What happened to Kim’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, and when?
7. Which key adviser was kept outside the Oval Office when President Trump met with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Chul?
8. What is Kim Jong-un’s favourite sport?
9. How many times has a US president met a North Korean leader?
10. What are the chances of this summit succeeding?
Manage to get them right?
Here are the answers:
1. 60 (but that’s a rough estimate)
2. At the Capella resort hotel on the island of Sentosa, Singapore.
3. Complete, Verifiable, Irreversible Denuclearisation
4. The grandson
5. 100,000 (though estimates vary enormously)
6. He was killed by two female assassins using VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur Airport on 13 February, 2017
7. National Security Adviser John Bolton
8. Basketball
9. Never
10. Small, according to experts, but no one knows.