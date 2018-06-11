HSBC to invest billions in tech and ‘simplify’ business to boost growth

HSBC will “simplify” the business, invest billions in tech and turn around its US division as part of new chief executive John Flint’s growth plans.

The bank released a strategy update meant to get it “back into growth mode” on Monday, setting fresh financial targets that include keeping dividends at current levels and launching share buybacks.

Mr Flint, who was appointed earlier this year, said: “After a period of restructuring, it is now time for HSBC to get back into growth mode.

“The existing strategy is working and provides a strong platform for future profitable growth. In the next phase of our strategy we will accelerate growth in areas of strength, in particular in Asia and from our international network.”

An eight-point plan shows the lender will look to boost growth across its Asia business, complete the ring-fencing of its UK bank, boost its share of the mortgage market and improve customer service.

It is also aiming to complete the turnaround of its US business and gain market share across its international network.